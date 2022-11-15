Actress Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan showbiz veteran actress Saba Qamar’s elder brother passed away on Tuesday.

Saba shared the unfortunate news on her Instagram handle. She wrote “Munna” in her Instagram story with the broken heart emoji. One of their close friends of Saba Qamar Meshal Cheema also shared the news on social media to aware the fan of Saba about the heartbroken news.

“This is very unfortunate and extremely shocking for me to announce that Saba’s brother has died today in the morning so everyone pls take a moment and prays for the departed soul”, she wrote.

She also prayed for her brother saying, “May Allah (SWT) grant him higher ranks in Jannah and give him family sabar to go through this loss. Ameen”.