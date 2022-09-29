Actress Sajal Aly’s Kashmiri-Look stuns everyone

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani film and television actress Sajal Aly attracted her fans’ attention after her new Kashmiri look for a brand. The simple and elegant look in Kashmir attires is winning hearts of many. The viral pictures are receiving praises as they surface all over the internet.

Sajal Aly is a Lollywood star who is beautiful, graceful and elegant along with possessing supreme talent. People love her for her powerful roles and strong performances while her sweet personality has also gained her a massive fan following. She has not only worked in Lollywood but also in Bollywood film.

The starlet is also set for her Hollywood debut as her film by Jemima Khan and Shekhar Kapur that is all set for release. She is also shooting a drama by Nadeem Baig opposite Bilal Abbas Khan which will be aired soon.

The gorgeous actress is the face of Sapphire’s new winter collection and this time they chose Sajal and paradise on earth Kashmir for shoot of their outfits. Sajal was spotted wearing Sapphire designs in contemporary and modern cuts while her style was giving off Kashmiri elegance making her look all the more beautiful. From oranges to purples, Sajal Aly is a star in everything she wears and those braids are worth complementing on her beauty.