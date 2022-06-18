Actress Sanam Saeed is stealing hearts with her enthralling glimpses

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Superstar Sanam Saeed has the ability to take the fans by surprise with her enthralling glimpses, as the star continues to cause uproar on internet.

The ‘Diyar e Dil’ star took to Instagram and dropped three captivating snaps in which she is seen looking a real diva.

Sanam spread magic through striking poses as she caught the spotlight of fans in no time.

Sanam is posing for the dazzling snaps by putting up a white top, layered up by a luxurious coat and blue jeans.

For the snaps, Sanam wrote the caption: “Can I kick it ? Yes you can ! By the All”.

Fans took no time to pour their feedback in the comments section, as one of the followers penned: “Sanam Saeed and her love for Spiderman poses”.