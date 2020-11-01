Acutely prompt response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at an event, alleged that Pakistan was involved in the attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama, which claimed lives of 40 soldiers. In statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign office this fabricated claim was repudiated, stating that ruling Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) leadership has “incurable obsession” with Pakistan the main reason of which to hide its failures and shortcomings. The statement reads, “It has been part and parcel of BJP electoral strategy to raise Pakistan ‘bogey’ to galvanize voters support, while seeking to divert public attention from its domestic and foreign policy failures.

The foreign Office said that biggest beneficiary of Pulwama attack was BJP as it got landslide victory in Lok Saba elections, adding that India failed to provide credible evidence of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in that incident. India was advised to refrain from dragging Pakistan into its domestic politics.

The track record of BJP government is replete with false flag operation and their blaming on Pakistan; bet it the militants’ attack on Indian parliament in 2001 or the ones on Pattankot Airbase and Pulwama. These operations were carried out to build a narrative of cross border terrorism against Pakistan. Ironically, in the previous government neither prompt response was given in the wake of false flag operation nor a counter narrative was developed to promote the soft image of the country in the international community. One contrary, the present government promptly rebuts the Indian allegations.

India is consistently selling its narrative of being victim of terrorism by labeling the freedom struggle waged by Kashmiri Muslims as cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan. The fabricated narrative was not effectively rebutted in the last Nawaz Sharif government; rather it was strengthened by excluding the very mention of Kashmir dispute from the text of joint communiqué issued after Nawaz Sharif-Narendra Modia meeting in the Russian city of Ufa on July 10, 2015 and registering an FIR against the unnamed terrorists in a police station of Gujranwala after the Pattankot airbase false-flag operation of January, 2016. The attack was blamed on Jaish Mohammad. It merits mention that Pakistan constituted an investigation team, which visited New Delhi to give assist to India in probe but the team was not given access to the spot of alleged attack.

Recently, speaking during an online event arranged by Asia Pacific Society, Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had alleged that terrorism remain publicly acknowledged policy of the government of Pakistan, which makes difficult normalization of relation between the two neighbours. He also blamed Pakistan for being averse to boosting bilateral trade by giving India the status of most favoured nation to and connecting it with Afghanistan via land route.

In response Foreign Office had rejected the unwarranted and tendentious comments of Jaishankar. Indian leadership was reminded of its August 5, 2019 action of abrogating the special constitutional status of occupied Kashmir; arrest and martyring Kashmiri youth, and intensified ceasefire violation of line of control. Citing the thwarting of convening of SARC summit in Islamabad since 2016, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated that India has made hostage this organisation of regional cooperation, hindering the promotion of trade between the member countries. He touched upon the implication of BJP government ideology of Hindutva being implemented to marganilise Muslims and other minorities of India.

India and the US have signed Basic Exchange agreement last week during the visit of secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. The pact envisages sharing of sensitive satellite data, often used to steer missiles and drones. It will give impetus to Indian belligerence against Pakistan.