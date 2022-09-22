F.P. Report

KARACHI: Adamjee Life takes another step to cherish the spirit of unity that connects us all.

To show its support for the cause, Adamjee Life has taken the initiative of collaborating with The Indus Hospital & Health Network and St. Joseph Convent School to demonstrate its continuous support and patriotism towards Pakistan’s healthcare and education sectors.

An annual fee scholarship has been granted to the underprivileged students of St. Joseph Convent School who are unable to keep up with the education cost due to the current economic conditions of the country and have provided healthcare supplies to Indus Hospital Networks.

Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of one of the largest general insurance companies in Pakistan; Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. and is backed by Nishat Group, which is one of the leading and most diversified business groups in South East Asia with fixed/current assets of over Rs. 825 billion (US$ 5 billion). The group is ranked as the top business house of Pakistan.

Adamjee Life is a digitally efficient and growth driven company, with a passion of delivering innovative solutions and aims to provide unparalleled services to customers.