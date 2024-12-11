ADB approves $200m loan for upgrading electricity transmission system

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $200 million for improving Pakistan’s electricity transmission system.

According to a bank’s statement, the money will be used to modernise the distribution system and enhance the capacity of distribution companies (Discos) to provide sustainable electricity.

In the initial phase, three distribution companies, Lesco (Lahore), Mepco (Multan) and Sepco (Sukkur) will be funded to increase their capacity to provide energy in their respective regions.

Under the project, more than 300,000 advanced metering infrastructures will be installed. The installation of data management and communication systems is also part of the project. Monitoring systems will be installed on more than 15,000 online transformers in Lahore, Multan, and Sukkur electricity supply companies.

The statement noted that the voltage of four grid stations of Sepco would be doubled from 66kv to 132kv, which will help reduce transmission losses and assist in meeting electricity demand.

In Lahore, 25 grid stations will be constructed and modernised. These stations will also be equipped with the latest equipment. The 11kv feeders, which have been incurring high losses, will be replaced with thelatest cables so that financial losses are minimised.

The objective of upgrading the transmission system is to meet the increasing demand for electricity, and upgrade and modernise the transmission system.

