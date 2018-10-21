Additional IGP visits Rickshaw driver who attempted self-immolation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The additional Inspector General Police (IGP) reached burns ward of Civil hospital on Sunday to pay a visit to the rickshaw driver who suffered severe burns on Saturday after self-immolation in a protest against the alleged extortion by traffic police.

Additional IGP, Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh said, he tried to financially help the victim, but the burnt man and his family refused to take money.

The brother of Rickshaw driver told the media men, “Shahid [rickshaw driver] was occupied in the preparations for his marriage and he is a man who has never been involved in any brawl with anyone.”

His sibling further told that Shahid’s rickshaw was standing-still since morning of that day and he was beseeching the police officer to let go of the matter.

“After my brother set himself on fire, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) said if you want to set ablaze, do it, so that I also get rid of you,” the brother of driver stated before the media.

A day earlier, a rickshaw driver named Shahid sprinkled oil on his body and set himself alight near the city police office in Saddar.

In his statement being shared on social media, Shahid alleged “ASI Mohammed Hanif have been extracting Rs100 from him daily. I gave the policeman Rs50 on Saturday, but he insisted on Rs100 and on refusal the ASI handed me a challan.”

According to details, the incident took place as a protest against the alleged extortion by the cop, as the rickshaw driver was recorded saying that he was ‘frustrated’ with daily challan and alleged ‘extortion’ by the traffic police.

The rickshaw driver was admitted to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for treatment.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and ordered the DIG traffic to carry out an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to him.

