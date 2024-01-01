Addressing the good, bad and ugly of AI

Even at this nascent stage, artificial intelligence is displaying its abilities to transform our lives and the world. Some countries are already experiencing its profound impacts.

In hospitals, AI has already become a lifesaver, by helping doctors with diagnosis and treatment recommendations. In schools, AI-powered personalized learning tools are tailoring learning experiences to individual needs and interests, making learning much easier and more relevant for students. In factories, AI is markedly boosting productivity by automating tasks and optimizing processes. A recent report by Goldman Sachs suggests that generative AI could raise global GDP by 7 percent.

Yet one-third of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to the internet. Despite the coming Age of AI, most countries, especially developing ones, have yet to truly access, use and benefit from the technology, and the global digital divide continues to widen rapidly. It is an undeniable fact that AI gains are now being reaped only by wealthy countries and major tech companies, with almost all developing countries left behind. Thus there have been increasing calls from the international community to strengthen global cooperation on AI capacity building within the United Nations framework, so that nations can have equal opportunities in terms of the development and use of AI and share the achievements and benefit of the technology.

That explains why a China-proposed resolution in this regard was adopted unanimously at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday. Co-sponsored by more than 140 countries, the resolution encourages international cooperation and practical actions to help countries, especially developing ones, strengthen their AI capacity building, while calling upon the international community to “provide and promote a fair, open, inclusive and nondiscriminatory business environment” for the development of AI.

The UN resolution will “help all countries, especially developing ones, benefit equally from AI development,” Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the UN, said.

As a bid to bridge the digital divide, improve global AI governance, and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the resolution demonstrates China’s responsible attitude and the important role it is playing in AI development and governance.

China has long called for advancement of AI technologies to benefit humanity and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind. The Global AI Governance Initiative it announced last October underscores the need to increase the representation and voice of developing countries in global AI governance, and highlights the role of AI in promoting sustainable development and tackling global challenges such as climate change.

The UN resolution also warns of the unpredictable risks and complicated challenges that are the downside potential of AI. These include improper or malicious design, development, deployment and use of AI systems. The support the UN resolution has received indicates that China is not alone in wanting to release the potential of AI for the common good, while ensuring there are safeguards in place to protect against its bad and ugly potentials.

Those countries with a Cold War mentality that are trying to create “small yard, high fence” for AI development, with the purpose of blocking China’s technological development, should not be nescient of the dangers of Cassandra’s curse.

The United States, for example, last month issued draft rules for restricting investments in AI and other technology sectors in China that Washington deems could threaten its national security. The sanctions will not only be detrimental to the healthy development of AI technology, but will also be divisive when it comes to global AI governance such as establishing AI-related rules and standards. The US should stop confrontation and cooperate with China in the AI sector so that the huge benefits from the technology can be shared by all nations in a fair and more comprehensive way, while open lines of communication can be maintained on the risks and safety of AI.