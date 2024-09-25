Adeela Baloch recovered by security forces presents shocking revelations

F.P. Report

QUETTA : Security forces in Balochistan had apprehended the woman suicide bomber from Turbat, Adeela Baloch .

In a press conference, Adeela Baloch along with her parents and Balochistan MPA Farah Azeem, disclosed about herself, saying she belonged to Turbat and got her early education from there. She had done a nursing course from Quetta and ran a WHO project.

Adeela thanked the Balochistan government for recovering her safely. Adeela admitted that she was in contact with such people who led astray and she agreed for suicide attack.

She revealed that some people took young people including her in the mountains by black mailing in return for a better life.

Adeela confessed that she was brainwashed and misguided and trying to commit sins and crime of terrorism.

“I realized that I am committing sin and I shouldn’t do this as I am meant for saving human lives as a nurse.” Adeela Baloch repented.

Adeela’s mother stated that terrorists used women for their nefarious aims by getting benefit of their miseries.

Adeela’s father said that he was a bank employee in Karachi and educated his children with his meager salary.

He was informed that her daughter was missing and some people took her in mountains as they misused her for nefarious gains.

He requested the Balochistan government to help him as he was helpless to recover his daughter. The Balochistan government took action and recovered her daughter safely.

He suggested parents to keep an eye on children’s activities and check whether they were following the wrong path.

Adeela’s father stated that “people sitting in mountains are also Baloch and we are also Baloch. How Baloch can kidnap someone’s daughter and take her to mountains for terrorism.



MPA Farah Azeem Shah warned terrorists to stop this animosity and the state would take its course.

She said that the state had fulfilled its role as mother and terrorism was only creating destruction for Balochistan.