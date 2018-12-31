Adela Raz becomes Afghanistan’s first female envoy to UN

KABUL (Web Desk): Adela Raz, Deputy Foreign Minister, has been appointed Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, the first women to be given the most prestigious position in the Afghan diplomatic service since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001.

She will soon replace Ambassador Mahmood Saikhal. He represented Afghanistan in the United Nations with dedication, commitment and active diplomacy.

“Congratulations to Deputy Minister Adela Raz for her appointment as my successor, who I am sure will do an excellent job. I am humbled by the messages of praise and support from friends and colleagues. Thank you all! It has been an absolute pleasure to represent my country at UN with honor and pride,” Saikhal said in a tweet.

Presidential Palace in a degree on Monday has appointed Raz as permanent representative to the United Nations, a move, according to a foreign ministry spokesman, giving a chance for an Afghan woman for the first time to represent Afghanistan in the UN.

She had previously served as the Chief of Staff at the Administrative Office of the former president and the economic secretary of MoFA before serving as Afghanistan envoy to UN.