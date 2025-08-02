Adiala Jail denies hepatitis outbreak claims by Imran Khan’s son

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The superintendent of Adiala Jail, Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, has firmly rejected claims made by PTI Founder Imran Khan’s son regarding an alleged hepatitis outbreak in the prison, calling the allegations “baseless and fabricated”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the jail superintendent clarified that no inmate in Adiala Jail is infected with hepatitis, and all prisoners undergo routine screening for Hepatitis B, C, and HIV.

“All prisoners are tested regularly, and if any inmate is found suffering from a viral disease, they are immediately isolated and provided with medical care,” Anjum said. He added that the most recent medical inspection of the facility showed no cases of hepatitis among inmates.

The clarification came in response to a recent post on social media platform X by the PTI founder’s son, Kasim Khan, who claimed that 10 prisoners had died of hepatitis in Adiala Jail, and expressed fears that his father might also be infected.

Calling the allegations irresponsible and aimed at spreading panic, the jail superintendent said such claims are not only false but also dangerous, as they can incite chaos and misinformation.

“The health and safety of all inmates, including high-profile prisoners, are ensured through proper medical procedures,” the statement concluded.