Adiala Jail deputy superintendent arrested for facilitating Imran Khan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Adiala Jail deputy superintendent Muhammad Akram was taken into custody for allegedly facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in the prison.

The security agencies detained Adiala Jail deputy superintendent Muhammad Akram on the charges of misusing his powers.

Akram is accused of facilitating PTI founder Imran Khan and allegedly acting as a messenger for him. The security agencies informed the Inspector General of Prisons about the situation, and he had already been removed from his position.

The agencies are investigating the deputy superintendent Muhammad Akram, and departmental action will be taken following the probe.