Aditya Chopra likely to direct SRK in 2020

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: 2020 will be a big year for Bollywood. There are many awaited projects lined up for release and some ventures in the pipeline that are waiting to be confirmed.

According to the latest reports in a leading daily, as Yash Raj Films completes 50 years next year, Aditya Chopra will soon announce a project starring Shah Rukh in the lead. The film is expected to be a romantic saga where SRK will be seen in his element and Aditya will direct the superstar. Before this SRK and Aditya have collaborated on several films including Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and if this project materializes, their fans will be over the moon for sure.

SRK hasn’t signed any project post the release of Aanand L Rai’s Zero and there is a lot of speculation around which film will he give his nod to. However, with reports of Aditya being keen on making a romantic film starring SRK as YRF completes 50 years, we are sure it will be tough for the actor to say no to this one.