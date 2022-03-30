Administration asked to remain impartial in LB polls

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami provincial chief senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said the ship of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government was sinking soon so its voters should support the JI candidates in today’s local bodies’ polls. He was speaking at a news conference at the Ahya ul Uloom Balambat. The JI district chief Izaz ul Mulk Afkari, general secretary Arshad Zaman, Hafiz Yaqub ur Rehman and other activists were also present.

Senator Mushtaq asked the administration in all the districts of Malakand division to remain impartial and ensure a transparent conduction of the second phase of LB polls today. He said the PTI government and the country could not go together. The JI senator alleged the Prime Minister Imran Khan had made Pakistan a slave of the western monetary institutions. He claimed the JI would emerge victorious in all the districts of Malakand division.

He said the PTI government had been utilizing government resources for its candidates and bluntly violating the election rules in the districts where LB elections were being held. “But the government partiality and spending of government money will also not save it from a historic defeat,” he remarked, adding the people of Dir would vote for his party as its sitting and former lawmakers had no corruption charges against them. The JI senator said the process of development had stopped in Dir during the last three and a half years because the JI members were not in the assemblies.

Mushtaq alleged the annual expenses of the Peshawar Governor house had crossed Rs 320 million that was proof the rulers had nothing with the people’s welfare and development. Terming the ‘Letter Gate’ a political stunt, the JI senator said that the Prime Minister wanted to win public sympathy through such dramas. He said there had been no reality in the letter the prime minister had shown in the Islamabad rally.

Security arrangements: The Lower Dir district police officer Irfanullah Khan along with the SP investigation Mushtaq Ahmad and other officers on Wednesday visited different polling stations and expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements. Talking to local journalists the DPO said that a control room had been set up at the Timergara police line while sub-control rooms in all the police stations of the district.

A total of 3103 candidates are vying for different slots in the district and out of the total 598 polling stations 183 had been declared the most sensitive, 283 sensitive and 132 normal. The DPO said that about 7000 personnel including officials of the police department, Dir Levis, Elite Force, FRP and Al-Barq jawan would perform their security duties at those stations. The DPO said the traffic unit would maintain and regulate the traffic on all routes to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

Show causes notices: Setting aside the PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) show cause notices to the party independents in Lower Dir, Mr Ali Shah Mishwani, Abdullah Shah and Said Alam Shah on Wednesday told local journalists that they would never withdraw from the contest. The PTI disgruntled activists who are vying for the tehsil top slots in Samarbagh, Lal Qila and Balambat, said that they were the real tigers of the party. They said that after the election they would struggle to oust the opportunists and parachuters from the party. They asked their supporters to stand firm and vote for them so that the party could be cleared of the parachuters.

The SCAD chairman Salman Aftab, has asked the activists who are running for tehsil top slots in their respective tehsils, to submit their written statements to the committee on or before April 5 along with relevant documents and evidence. The party otherwise would proceed against them, the action of which would be unquestionable, the circulars said.