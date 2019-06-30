Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all deputy commoners to control what he called artificial wave of high prices of essential consumers’ goods. The mechanism of administrative price control works when demand and supply equilibrium exists in the market and the government has not levied indirect taxes on the commodities of daily consumption. The primary driver of the current wave of high prices spiral is the regressive fiscal measures which have been included in the next year federal and provincial budgets.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is not self reliant in the production of cereal crops like wheat and rice, gram and pulses, fruits and vegetables, diary products and poultry. The requirements of these eatables are met by supplies from the provinces of Punjab and Sindh. The production of agriculture products could have been substantially increased by starting and completing the construction of small dams on large number of potential sites in the previous PTI government. But unfortunately, skewed priorities were given preference over the ones which were direly needed to be implemented for the welfare of the people. Wasting of over Rs.100 billion on Bus Rapid Transport Project, while ignoring the falling productivity of agriculture is a classic example of skewed priorities. The district administration is already issuing a price list of food commodities on daily basis and release of fresh instructions of price control is nothing but a failed public relation exercise.