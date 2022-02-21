AD&SJ convicts culprit for lifetime imprisonment

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session Judge Bakht Alam has convicted for lifetime imprisonment along with Rs 3 lac fine in famous murderer case happened in Tehkal in which uncle has killed his niece over noise in 2020, on Monday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shah Saud argued that Fazal Hayat has opened fire on children over noise from second floor of his residence in which his minor niece was killed on 22 April 2020.

Police has registered First Information Report on the complaint of deceased’s father Hayat Ullah under sections 302 and 15AA of Pakistan Penal Code.

After two years of trial Additional District and Session Judge convicted the murderer for lifetime imprisonment along with Rs,3 lac to be paid to deceased’s family as compensation.

In failure in submission of compensation money the culprit shall be behind bars for another six months.