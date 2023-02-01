Adulterated milk wasted, fine imposed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP): The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) has wasted about 500 liters of adulterated milk and imposed fines of Rs 150,000 over violations in Dera Ismail Khan during the three-day special campaign against milk adulteration.

The campaign was launched following the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and FS&HFA Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmad had formed a special team at the district level.

The team comprised representatives from FS&HFA, Dairy Development and livestock department and district administration.

The team conducted operations at different places at different times across the district and collected over 150 samples which were tested for both water and chemical adulteration with the help of a state-of-the-art mobile food testing laboratory.

The chemical adulteration was not found in any of the collected milk samples, however, water adulteration was found in several samples. The fines amounting upto Rs 150,000 were imposed on adulteration of water while 500 liters of milk was destroyed.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director said that the corrupt mafia would be dealt with iron hands.

12 injure in Trolley-Coach collision in D.I.Khan

At least 12 people were wounded when a coach collided with a tractor trolley here on Chashma road on Sunday.

According to police, the coach collided with the tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane near Al-Moiz Sugar Mills on Chashma Road. The accident happened due to intense fog in the area.

All the injured were shifted to the hospital where some of them including Driver Kamran were told in a critical position.

SP reviews security at Chowkis in Tank

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan has visited different ‘police Chowkis’ and routes of the city to review the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.

According to a police spokesman, the SP Investigation was accompanied by SDPO Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, SDPO City Circle Sharif Ullah Kundi and SDPO Jandola Syed Marjan paid this visit following the instructions of District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah.

The visiting officers checked security on Bannu road, Wana road, DI Khan Road and Bypass Road besides at Luqman Chowki, Sami Ullah Chowki, Hasan Khan Chowki, Latif Chowki and under-construction Qayyum Shaheed Chowki. The visiting officers also checked the weapons and ammunition of on-duty personnel and directed them to remain alert all the time.

The SP informed the on-duty officers and personnel at Chowkis about the prevailing security threats.