Adv Khawaja Shamsul Islam shot dead in Karachi’s DHA

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam shot dead in a firing incident near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 mosque, Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Khawaja Shamsul Islam’s son was also injured in the attack and has been rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Police reported that both victims were initially taken to a nearby private hospital in critical condition. However, Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam succumbed to his injuries. His son, who sustained gunshot wounds, is currently receiving treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that the senior lawyer was shot at and wounded in Karachi’s Clifton in November 2024. DIG-South Syed Asad Raza had confirmed that the senior lawyer, was shot at and injured.

Clifton police SHO Azam Rajpar said the lawyer had come from Masjid Noorul Islam in Clifton after offering prayer when around 15-20 men attacked him.

The unidentified men beat him with iron rods and also opened fire on him. suffered a bullet injury on his hand and wounds on his ear. Khawaja Shamsul Islam was taken to the South City Hospital for treatment. The police attributed some ‘personal dispute’ to the incident.