Advancing U.S. engagement and countering China in the Indo-Pacific and beyond

F.P Report

WASHINGTON D.C: David R. Stilwell, Assistant Secretary Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs gave a statement on while addressing the Senate committee on Foreign Relations.

While addressing the committee Sitwell highlighted, the threats posed by CCP to U.S. and global order, its malign influence in the region.

Pompeo has already considered China as a grave foreign policy challenge to U.S.

He was joined by PDAS Julie Chung from Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, and A/S Philip Reeker from Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

He said that, China is not abiding by the international commitments at WTO and elsewhere. The rebellious behavior of China has increased under President Xi Jinping.

While critiquing China’s policies, he said that China is not seeking to join the free and open international order for which U.S. and its allies have fought. PRC is disrupting the international environment through its narrow self-centered interests and authoritarian values.

He urged for collective actions and motives by the institutions, companies, U.S. government and its citizens, U.S. allies and partners, in order to counter CCP’s motives

While shedding light on the threat posed by CCP to U.S. he said that, it is posing threat to the global leadership of U.S. that has benefited the world through its international system, CCP is using all means to damage the international-rules based order and project power across the world.

This would negatively affect the international world, Sitwell added.

He also addressed the threat of increased aggression of CCP; he said that China hid the reality of global Pandemic. The analogy of pandemic shows CPP’s aggression and its malign activity.

He said that nations to see the CCP for what it truly is – an aggressive, autocratic, ambitious, paranoid, hostile threat to free and open societies and the free and open international order.

Other than this, Beijing is involved in manipulation of IO’s, assaults of foreign companies and government, buying, stealing and forcing the transfer of technology is a threat to the global order.

Beijing’s violence on the border with India; aggressive moves in the South China Sea and around Taiwan and the Senkakus, influence on Tibet and Mongolia is an example of China’s aggression.

He also highlighted the draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong, including clauses that allow the PRC to issue extraterritorial arrest warrants for those criticizing the government while in other countries

U.S. shift of policy for China was also discussed in the meeting.

U.S. has decided to pushing back on revisionist powers, such as the PRC, who use technology, propaganda, and coercion to shape a world antithetical to U.S. interests and values.

He added that there is need of global unity against China in order to protect international norms and values.

We are not asking countries to choose sides, but rather to stand up to protect their own national sovereignty, security, values, and economic well-being

He also highlighted the importance of reciprocity of the world through trade and investment and assured that U.S. will keep on raising the issue of human rights abuse in Tibet and Xianjiang.

He added that U.S. has decided to adopt policy guided by the 2017 National Security Strategy (NSS) and grouped around the four pillars laid out in that strategy: 1) protect the American people, homeland, and way of life; 2) promote American prosperity; 3) preserve peace through strength; and 4) advance American influence.

Accordingly, our public diplomacy teams are working in partnership with the Bureau of Global Public Affairs and the Global Engagement Center (GEC) to promote a positive vision of U.S. leadership.

GEC’s efforts to counter CCP propaganda include increasing awareness of the problematic aspects of the One Belt One Road initiative, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, and elsewhere in China, and Beijing’s abuse of open research and academic environments to achieve its military objectives, Sitwell added in his statement.

He said that CCP’s most insidious and powerful influence vectors are its economic clout, which it uses as leverage in other strategic areas.

RC initiatives like “One Belt One Road” seek to fuse Beijing’s economic and strategic goals to the detriment of host country sovereignty, security, and sustainable economic growth. T

We also seek to equip states to resist coercive economic practices, unsustainable debt burdens, and other dangers, through investment screening outreach and debt service suspension initiative he added.

He also highlighted the upcoming unauthentic vendors working 5G networks through China, in addition to this he also highlighted U.S. strategy of countering China’s influence and agenda.

Confucius Institutes U.S. Center (CIUS), the Confucius Institutes also promote the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda and subvert academic freedom he said.

Sitwell also profoundly discussed and showed concern over the situation of HongKong, Xianjiang and the tensions in Indo-Pacific.

While addressing the increasing tension in Indo-Pacific region he said that, in recognition of the geopolitical importance of the Indo-Pacific, President Trump announced the U.S. Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific three years ago in Da Nang, Vietnam, to advance a vision for the Indo-Pacific region in which all countries prosper side by side as sovereign, independent states, he further added.

Sitwell also discussed Mekong-U.S. partnership.

He said that U.S. has advanced our economic initiatives in lockstep with our allies and partners. I have already mentioned the Blue Dot Network—launched with Australia and Japan—as one example.

Building on the successes of the Lower Mekong Initiative, the five Mekong partner countries and the United States launched the Mekong-U.S. Partnership on September 11 as a strategic forum for cooperation, Sitwell revealed.

He ended his statement by saying that U.S. wants to establish smooth relations with PRC but U.S. will keep bringing light on the issues of human rights abuse and threats to international system posed by PRC.