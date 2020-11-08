Adviser to Prime Minister say: Govt sets $ 5 bln export target to Afghanistan in next 3 years

Monitoring Desk

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood says the government has set an export target of five billion dollars to Afghanistan in next three years.

In an interview with APP, he said the trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has three dimensions, including transit trade, bilateral trade and informal trade, which needs to be documented as well as modernized with infrastructure.

The Advisor said the informal trade between the two countries last year was two billion dollars, where both sides have more prospects to enhance the bilateral trade volume.

He said the trade could also help to further strengthen relations between two brotherly countries and achieve the agenda of mutual interest.

Replying to a question, he said both sides are negotiating with different stakeholders to finalize the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement, which will be reviewed in February next year.

The Advisor said both sides are in discussions to remove barriers and overcome hurdles impeding bilateral trade to promote free trade between the two countries.

Courtesy: Radio Pakistan