AFC Cup cancelled, Champions League further delayed due to virus

KUALA LUMPUR (Agencies): Asia’s football body on Thursday (Sep 10) cancelled this year’s AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic – and also announced further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were “tough times” for the sport.

The Asian Football Confederation had hoped to restart its long-delayed Cup competition next month in four host countries, but following a meeting of the executive committee Thursday they blew the whistle on the plans. “These are tough times for everyone connected with football – and sport in general,” said AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa.

Officials also said some matches in the Champions League – the region’s showpiece tournament, which resumes next week in Qatar – would be further delayed. The single-leg final will now take place on Dec 19. Officials previously said it would take place on Dec 5. East Zone group matches, originally scheduled from mid-October to early November, will now be played from Nov 15 to Dec 13.