Afghan Acting Minister calls for unity

KABUL (TOLOnews): Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of Interior, said at the inauguration ceremony of a mosque in the eleventh security district of Kabul city that no one will be allowed to damage the unity that has been established among the ethnic groups.

Emphasizing the prevention of any kind of conflict, Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani added that after years of war and challenges, the country is now unified, and security officials should also adopt good behavior and engagement with the people.

The acting Minister of Interior added: “Anyone who protests against the system and its officials, creates divisions among ethnicities and nationalities, and causes tension, is not a friend but an enemy.”

Haqqani also urged security officials to adopt good behavior and engagement with the people.

He said: “Make every effort to interact well with the people, and in addition to engagement, conduct inspections within a framework; when inspecting, speak kindly to the people. Security is not achieved by disregarding the rules just because I am a Khalifa.”

Earlier, during his visit to the provinces of Paktia and Paktika, the acting Minister of Interior had said that the general amnesty order in the country has not been violated and emphasized that many enmities among the ethnic groups have turned into friendships since the return of the Islamic Emirate.