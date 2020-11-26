Afghan Air Force attack on armed, 15 killed

KANDAHAR (Agencies): Fifteen insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in the latest airstrikes in Kandahar.

The Taliban were targeted by airstrikes when they attacked military bases in an area called Yaroklai in Panjwai district.

Fifteen Taliban insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in the airstrikes, the Atal Corps said in a statement.

According to reports, the air force also attacked Taliban hideouts and destroyed six of their bases with all their war equipment.

According to another report, another gunman was reportedly killed in a suicide bombing in Kandahar. The Taliban wanted to plant a roadside mine in Arghandab district, but the mine exploded and killed him.

Meanwhile, a woman was martyred and three other passengers were injured in a traffic accident on Kabul-Jalalabad highway. The incident took place last night in Qarghayi district of Laghman on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway when two vehicles collided.

Asadullah Doulatzai, spokesman for Laghman governor, said that a woman was martyred and three others were injured in a traffic accident. Doctors at Nangarhar Central Hospital in Jalalabad report that the health condition of an injured is critical.