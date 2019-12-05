‘Afghan Airforce assault kills three Taliban in Kunduz’: MoD

KUNDUZ (TOLO News): At least “three Taliban were killed in an Afghan Air Force air assault” in northern Kunduz province, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Thursday.

The air assault took place on Wednesday night after the air forces targeted insurgents in Chahardara district of the province, the statement said, adding that “four other Taliban were arrested by Afghan commandos during operations in the district.”

According to the statement, Afghan security forces during the clearing operation in Kunduz city “destroyed two insurgent strongholds and also seized explosive devices and weapons.”

“Sayedullah Kandahari, Madra-e-Jame Uzbakha, Taloka-e-Se, Mawlawi Rahman and Haji Naqashband villages were cleared of insurgents during the operation,” it added.