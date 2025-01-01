Afghan Airspace remains stable amid region’s tensions

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation in a statement said that regional tensions have directly impacted the transit flights through regional countries’ airspace, leading to a reduction in flights over Afghanistan’s airspace.

The ministry’s spokesperson emphasized that Afghanistan’s airspace is safe and stable, and overflight operations are expected to return to normal in the coming days.

Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, stated: “Some time ago, the number of overflights reached about 300 flights per day. Currently, this number has slightly decreased, but there is a possibility of an increase again.”

The ministry also rejected reports of suspended operations by some airlines that fly to Afghanistan due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to the ministry, currently, two domestic and seven international airlines are operating direct flights to countries around the world.

Hekmatullah Asifi further said: “As you know, two domestic airlines and the foreign airlines that used to fly from Afghanistan’s international airports are still active and continue their flights to those countries. There is no issue, for example, that might suggest that regional tensions have led to a suspension or cancellation of these flights.”

Meanwhile, some experts, considering the importance of Afghanistan’s air relations with the world, emphasize the need to standardize the country’s airports.

Ahmad Firdaws Bahguzin, an economic analyst, said: “We need to have a proper trade program with other countries so that we can organize more flights. The more we can generate revenue through air travel, the better position Afghanistan will be in. I hope we can increase our activities in this sector.”

This comes after the deputy minister of transport and civil aviation previously stated that due to the end of conflicts in Afghanistan and the safety of its airspace, foreign airlines have shown interest in resuming flights to the country.