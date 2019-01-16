Afghan Ambassador presents her credentials to US President

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The newly-appointed Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States presented her credentials to President Donald Trump.

The Embassy of Afghanistan in Washington in a statement said Ambassador Roya Rahmani presented her credentials to the President of the United States Donald trump in a ceremony held at the White House.

The statement further added that “HR Rahmani conveyed the greetings of the government and people of Afghanistan to the President of the United States and highlighted the importance of the Afghanistan-US relationship, particularly in the fight against terrorism.”

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani appointed Roya Rahmani as the new ambassador of Afghanistan to United States late in November last year.

She was previously serving as the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Indonesia.