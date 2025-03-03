Afghan and Indian envoys in Tehran discuss boosting bilateral cooperation

KABUL (Ariana News): The acting head of Afghanistan’s embassy in Tehran, Fazl Mohammad Haqqani, held talks with India’s Ambassador to Tehran, Shri Rudra Gaurav Shresth, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, the Afghan embassy said in a statement.

The embassy in Tehran stated that both sides emphasized enhancing bilateral collaboration between Afghanistan and India during the meeting.

The discussions also addressed expanding trade cooperation through the Chabahar Port, focusing on exports and imports, the statement read.

Since its return to power in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has sought to strengthen diplomatic relations with India and other countries around the world.

Recent meetings between officials from both nations have reportedly improved Afghanistan-India relations, alongside a notable increase in bilateral trade.

IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: “The relations between the two countries are in good standing. Afghanistan and India share historical ties, and mutual interests necessitate stronger relations. The Islamic Emirate has made every effort in this regard.”

“India remains in contact with us. Once practical steps are taken, they will be announced through official channels,” Mujahid added.

Meanwhile, Indian media outlets have reported that New Delhi is likely to allow the IEA to appoint a head for Afghanistan’s embassy in India, but without formal diplomatic recognition. These reports clarified that the Afghan embassy in New Delhi will continue to operate officially

under the name of the “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” maintaining its current diplomatic representation.

India’s move follows a recent meeting between a senior official from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, in the United Arab Emirates.