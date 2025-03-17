Afghan artists showcase calligraphy works at Iran exhibition

TEHRAN : Artworks by two Afghan artists are on display at an exhibition in Iran, titled “The Silk of Herat in Saba.”

According to a statement from the Saba Cultural and Artistic Institute, which organized the event, the works of Shahabuddin and Nik Mohammad Mastmand are being showcased for one week at the Lorzadeh and Farshchian galleries.

The collection, a result of a year-long effort, features calligraphic paintings inspired by various styles of Islamic script.

The exhibition presents works incorporating early Kufic script from the first century of Islam, eighth-century Kufic from the Ghurid period, and rounded Kufic script from the first to third centuries of the Islamic era, according to the organizers.

Held in observance of Ramadan, the exhibition highlights Islamic motifs and symbolism in its artistic expressions.

Calligraphy and painting have a thousand-year history in Afghanistan, with artists blending script and visual art to create innovative works that reflect the region’s rich artistic traditions.

Courtesy: Amu tv