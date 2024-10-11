Afghan blind community calls for jobs amid ongoing challenges

KABUL (TOLONews): World White Cane Day, dedicated to the blind, was commemorated in Kabul.

The event organizers highlighted that the blind face numerous challenges in today’s society.

In this ceremony, held by a blind services organization, economic hardships, social discrimination, and a lack of job opportunities for the blind were identified as their main challenges.

Najibullah Mohammadi, the Deputy Director of the Blind Services Organization, said during the event: “Another challenge faced by our blind people is the cultural challenge, which starts from the family and extends into society. Using offensive terms like ‘disabled’ for our beloved blind individuals is common. I want to emphasize that there is a significant difference between ‘disabled’ and ‘impaired’.”

Abdul Samad Amiri, the Director of the Blind Services Organization, added: “Visual disability refers to when a person loses their vision completely or partially due to natural causes, accidents, or illnesses.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Disability Social Center at the event stated that wars, traditions, the lack of attention from disability support organizations, and government negligence have led to an increase in the number of disabled people in society.

Ahmad Shah Azeemi, the Head of the Disability Social Center, said: “Traditions, customs, and some practices that prevent vaccination or treatment, along with environmental negligence, increase the number of disabled individuals.”

Several blind individuals on this occasion criticized the inappropriate behavior of people in society and called on the interim government officials to create job opportunities for the blind.

Abdul Jalil, a blind man, told TOLOnews: “The main problem facing the blind is the lack of job opportunities. Many of us are educated, but we don’t have suitable jobs.”

Previously, the blind community in Afghanistan had repeatedly complained about the challenges they face and the lack of attention from the government and institutions.