Afghan Card holders advised to leave Pakistan by March 31

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Citizen Card holders have been advised to leave Pakistan by the end of this month.

Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program is being implemented since first November 2023. In continuation to Government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate Afghan Citizen Card holders.

All illegal foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before 31st of this month; thereafter, deportation will commence with effect from first of the next month.

It is highlighted that sufficient time has already been granted for their dignified return. It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place.

Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan’s constitution.