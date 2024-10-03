Afghan carpet exports surpass $8m in 6 months

KABUL (TOLOnews): Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that more than $8 million worth of carpets were exported in the first six months of the current solar year.

According to the spokesperson, Afghanistan has mostly exported carpets to Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan. Efforts are being made to increase carpet exports by providing more facilities for traders.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad added: “During the first six months of 1403 (solar year), a total of more than 2.3 million kilograms of carpets worth 8.7 million dollars were exported to countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Italy, the United States, India, China, and others.”

Noor Ahmad Noori, head of the Union of Carpet Producers and Exporters, said: “Afghan carpets have a unique style and recognition among global customers. No country’s carpets can replace Afghan carpets.”

Carpet weaving is considered one of the important industries in the country, with most citizens in the northern provinces, especially Jawzjan, Balkh, Faryab, and Sar-e Pol, engaged in carpet weaving.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that the head of Iran’s Commission for Arts and Handicrafts said that the smuggling of carpets from Afghanistan has filled the market for Iranian handmade carpets.

Several carpet sellers have said that holding exhibitions inside and outside the country would increase carpet sales and exports.

Kambir, an Afghan carpet seller, told TOLOnews: “We request the Islamic Emirate to reopen air corridors and facilitate us so that we can more easily export carpets to European countries, the United States, and Australia.”

The Afghan Carpet Union has consistently emphasized its participation in national and international exhibitions of the carpet industry and said that if issues in the visa issuance process for traders are addressed and air corridors are activated, carpet exports to various countries will increase further.