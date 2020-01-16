Afghan-China transit trade embarks through Gwadar seaport

KABUL (Ariana News): Transit trade between China and Afghanistan has begun with the inauguration of Gwadar Seaport on the southern coasts of Karachi, Pakistan, and with the arrival of the first transit trade ship from China.

The Embassy Pakistan in Kabul says that the commercial goods will be transited from the Gwadar Seaport to Chaman port in Kandahar, with a distance of 1,000 km.

Based on the Pakistani embassy’s statement, this would be the shortest distance in the region for the Afghan Transit goods from any seaport to the Afghan Cities including Kabul and Kandahar.

The Pakistani Embassy said that the functioning of Gwadar Seaport would cut down the costs of import to Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the Chinese Embassy in Kabul said in a tweet that the Transit Trade between China and Afghanistan has started with the arrival of a trade ship from China to Gwadar Seaport.

Gwadar Seaport has been built on the southern coasts of Karachi, Pakistan, situated close to the southern provinces of Afghanistan.