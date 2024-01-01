Afghan Citizen on SIV Faces Charges for Election Day Terror Plot

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a 27-year-old Afghan citizen residing in Oklahoma, has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack on U.S. Election Day, allegedly in the name of ISIS.



The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Tawhedi had conspired to provide material support to the terrorist organization. His plans involved obtaining AK-47 rifles and ammunition to carry out a violent attack on large gatherings in the U.S. on Election Day. The FBI disrupted the plot after Tawhedi and his co-conspirator, a juvenile relative, purchased firearms from an undercover source .

Tawhedi reportedly entered the U.S. shortly after the fall of Kabul in 2021 under a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) or parole status, though officials are still verifying this claim. The Homeland Security Committee criticized the Biden administration for insufficient vetting of Afghan evacuees under Operation Allies Welcome, raising concerns about broader national security issues related to this incident .

The Department of Justice emphasized the rigorous vetting processes in place for SIVs and the high success rate of the program, while acknowledging the continued threat posed by terrorist elements. Investigations continue into Tawhedi’s background and how he might have been inspired or recruited by ISIS.

It is pertinent to mention here that this correspondent raised this issue with US State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price at that time.