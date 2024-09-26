Afghan Coal exports halve in 1403 due to border tensions and rising costs

KABUL (TOLONews): The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has reported a more than 50% decrease in coal exports during the first six months of the current solar year (1403) compared to last year.

Officials at the chamber stated that in the first six months of this year, over 529,000 tons of coal, worth more than $52 million, were exported abroad.

The border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the rise in coal prices compared to the global market price, and the increase in tariffs on exporters are the reasons for decline in coal exports, the officials said.

Khanjan Alokozay, a member of the board of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, told TOLOnews: “Last year, we exported about 771,000 tons, but this year, we exported about 50,000 tons, which is 25,000 tons less in the first six months compared to last year. It’s also a significant reduction in monetary terms.”

China, India, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates are among the buyers of Afghan coal.

Meanwhile, some economic experts say that coal exports play an important role in the country’s economic growth, and if Afghanistan’s coal is processed domestically, it will create more job opportunities for Afghan people.

Economic expert Siar Quraishi told TOLOnews: “If coal reserves are extracted properly and transparently, this will provide revenue for the government, and additionally, if it is processed within the country, it will create employment opportunities.”

Coal is considered one of Afghanistan’s valuable mineral resources, and according to officials in the Islamic Emirate, it constitutes a part of the country’s revenue.

Mohammad Rasool Tutakhil, head of the Coal Exporters Union, said: “Our request to the leadership of the Emirati [government] companies is that they sell the coal at the global market price so Afghan traders can regain their market.”

According to information from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, coal reserves in Afghanistan extend from the foothills of Badakhshan to Herat, covering approximately 700 kilometers.

This comes as some of the country’s coal mines have been contracted to domestic companies, and the revenue from the Balkhab coal sector is being used to finance the Qosh Tepa Canal project.