Pakistan

Afghan delegation arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): As the Taliban forces take over Kabul and other major cities, a high-level delegation of Afghan political leadership including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehamni arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

“Just received a high level Afghan political leadership delegation including Speaker Ulusi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Moham-mad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali M-assoud, Abdul Latif Ped-ram, and Khalid Noor,” Pakistan’s Special Repre-sentative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said that matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the Afghan political leadership’s visit.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply