Afghan delegation arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): As the Taliban forces take over Kabul and other major cities, a high-level delegation of Afghan political leadership including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehamni arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

“Just received a high level Afghan political leadership delegation including Speaker Ulusi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Moham-mad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali M-assoud, Abdul Latif Ped-ram, and Khalid Noor,” Pakistan’s Special Repre-sentative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said that matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the Afghan political leadership’s visit.