Afghan embassy in Turkey resumes passport issuance after 4 years

KABUL (Ariana News): The Embassy of Afghanistan in Turkey has resumed the issuance of passports to Afghan citizens after a four-year suspension, the mission announced late Friday.

Passport services at the embassy had been halted in 2021 following the collapse of the previous Afghan government and the fall of Kabul to the Islamic Emirate.

In February this year, a foreign ministry official in Kabul that the Islamic Emirate’s diplomats at the Afghanistan embassy in Ankara provide consular services and represent the country.

It come after the embassy said in a statement that all diplomats appointed by the previous government would end their missions.