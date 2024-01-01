Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

KABUL (AFP): Afghanistan’s embassy in London closed on Friday after Taliban authorities cut ties with diplomatic missions set up by the previous government in Kabul and fired its UK staff.

An AFP reporter saw a notice hung on the gate to the consular section reading: “The embassy of the Republic of Afghanistan is closed.”

No one answered the door but the country’s flag was still flying.

Afghan ambassador to the UK Zalmai Rassoul announced on social media earlier this month that the embassy would close “at the official request of the host country” on September 27.

The UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) denied that it was behind the closure.

“This decision was not made by the UK government,” a spokesperson said. “The State of Afghanistan decided to close the Afghan Embassy in London and dismiss its staff.

“We continue to support the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance to those most in need.”

The FCDO has not indicated whether a new Afghan ambassador would be accredited in London.

The UK does not recognise the Taliban government as legitimate and does not have formal diplomatic relations with the country.

But in line with the United States and the European Union, London acknowledges that there is “no alternative to engaging pragmatically with the current administration of Afghanistan”.

The UK mission to Afghanistan is currently based in Doha.

The Afghan embassy’s consular section in London closed on September 20, according to its website.

On Friday, Rassoul reposted an X post in which the German ambassador to the UK said it was a “pleasure” to work with his Afghan counterpart over the years and condemned the “appalling situation for women and girls under the Taliban”.

Over the past three years, the Taliban has imposed an austere interpretation of Islam and progressively driven women out of public spaces.

Despite the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, embassies continued to operate with diplomatic staff loyal to the previous foreign-backed government.

At the end of July, the Taliban foreign affairs ministry said it “bears no responsibility” for credentials including passports and visas issued by missions out of step with Kabul’s new rulers.

These include Afghan embassies in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Canada and Australia.

The Taliban government has said Afghans living abroad should deal instead with missions affiliated with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — its self-styled name for the country since taking over.

The authorities have not been officially recognised by any country, but Pakistan, China and Russia are hosting Afghan embassies working on order from the Taliban government.

Diplomats at the UK embassy have reportedly been advised to leave the UK or apply for political asylum, according to the BBC.