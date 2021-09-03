Afghan embassy says it receives information about Taliban “atrocities”

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Afghan Embassy in Russia gave its first comment after the change of power in Kabul:

The diplomatic mission said that they were receiving a lot of evidence of “terrible actions of the Taliban.”

“The Afghan public is shocked by what is happening in the country.

The embassy receives many letters with links to videos of the terrible actions of the Taliban. The world community must see and be aware of what is happening in Afghanistan,” says a letter from the Afghan embassy to RIA Novosti.

The diplomatic mission previously told RIA Novosti that it would not comment on events in the country until the situation was clarified.

At the same time, the embassy continued to work and provided consular services to fellow citizens.