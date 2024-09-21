Afghan envoy meets with UN’s representative

KABUL (Ariana News): The Afghan Embassy in Turkmenistan says its Chargé d’Affaires Fazl Mohammad Saber met with the UN Political Affairs Officer for Central Asia, Andriy Larin, for talks on Afghanistan.

Larin stated in the meeting that the main goals of the UN Regional Center, which is headquartered in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, is to help and support the countries in the region, including Afghanistan.

The embassy said Larin praised the Islamic Emirate for its all-round development, the implementation of major and infrastructure projects, Afghanistan’s cooperation with neighboring countries and the region, the prevention of drug cultivation and administrative corruption, and the creation of jobs for the people.

Saber also provided information about the IEA’s achievements over the past three years, and reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s focus on an economy-oriented policy.