Afghan financial crisis and Taliban

The Ministry of Reconstruction and Rural Development of Afghanistan (MRRD) has fired a number of World Bank employees in Afghanistan working for the department due to lack of money for salaries. Presently, about 15,000 contract employees of the World Bank are working in the Country, whose future is under serious threat due to the austerity drive of the interim government. According to reports, about half a million Afghan civil servants could not receive monthly payment over the past several months due to shortage of liquidity in the country. While responding to media query regarding the issue, Taliban Spokesperson said that a commission comprising of representatives from Afghan Central Bank and Afghan Ministry of Rural Reconstruction and Development would be set up which will deal with the issue of payments to dismissed employees.

After Taliban’s takeover of the country during mid-September this year, the Afghan economy sharply meltdown due to a variety of reasons including shut down of businesses and trade activities, closure of banking system, Freezing of Afghan assets abroad and pause in provision of liquidity for functioning of the government which had been regularly pumped into Afghan economy by the US to keep the system running during the past two decades. Furthermore, the International community and foreign donors stopped their aid to Afghanistan after restoration of sanctions against the Taliban government by the UN and the US, which further complicated the situation. According to the Country head of the UNDP, Abdallah Al-Dardai, Afghan economy has contracted at unprecedented speed during recent months and likely to squeeze by 20 percent by the end of the year, which is several time higher than contraction of economic structures of Lebanon, Syria and Venezuela, because majority of the business community had left the country.

Presently, about 60% of Afghanistan’s population faces acute food shortage, while millions of children, pregnant and lactating women are at a serious risk of malnutrition. Due to the closure of the banking system in the country, thousands of Afghans residing abroad cannot support their families in Afghanistan.

The International community is doing sufficient for the people of Afghanistan but the world body and the US had tied humanitarian and financial assistance with famine and medical related needs of the country, while restricting the flow of funds toward the Taliban led government during the process. Afghanistan is facing several challenges but provision of finances is the key to all problems, hence America has caught the lifeline of the Taliban government by cutting provision of financial resources to its rival despite allowing humanitarian assistance to Afghans, world is eyeing on Taliban’s discourse, how they get out of this challenge in the days to come.