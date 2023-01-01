Afghan FM discuss issues with UN SG

KABUL (Agencies): Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, has urged for Afghanistan’s right to participate in international meetings, including those related to the UN.

This issue was raised during a meeting with the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Stanekzai discussed regional coordination, combating drug trafficking, revitalizing private trade and banking sectors, and mine clearance activities with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and the head of UNAMA in Kabul. Stanekzai emphasized that despite differences of opinion in some areas, it is crucial to work on common issues and grant Afghanistan the right to participate in various international meetings, including those of the United Nations.

He further stressed that humanitarian affairs should be kept separate from politics and that political differences should not hinder interaction in humanitarian aid, drug control, mine clearance, and other sectors.

Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and the head of UNAMA, shared information about her recent trip to New York. She stated that efforts are being made to secure global aid for ensuring food security, combating narcotic drugs, treating drug addicts, and promoting alternative plants to narcotics.