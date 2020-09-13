Afghan FM lauds Pakistan’s support for lasting peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Muhammad Haneef Atmar, on Sunday appreciated Pakistan’s continuous support for a durable peace in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Atmar fully endorsed Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s views at the commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations yesterday.

“I fully share the view of SM Qureshi & Foreign Office Pk (Pakistan) that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will bring new opportunities for the progress and prosperity of not only Afghanistan but also the region. We appreciate Pakistan’s support for a lasting peace,” he posted.