Afghan FM rejects claims of division in IEA ranks, says officials are all ‘ideological friends’

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has denied division among the officials of the Islamic Emirate, and said that they are “ideological friends.”

Speaking at a cultural event, Muttaqi said that in the current system, there is obedience and no one can create division among IEA officials.

“There is no division. Everyone is like a brother to each other. I have said many times that the officials of the Islamic Emirate are ideological friends and are subject to obedience. No one should even imagine a division. No one should be worried. The minds of this group are tied together and no one can separate it,” Muttaqi said.

He also said the move by the US to remove the bounty on the head of Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and two other IEA members was the result of efforts made by the Islamic Emirate.

According to him, security prevails throughout the country and IEA opponents do not have territorial control.

“Currently, there is no opposition anywhere in Afghanistan. The enemy does not control even a single hand span of land. Security prevails throughout Afghanistan. If someone travels during the day or night or travels from north to south, there is no problem. This is the best government that is unprecedented in the past 50 years,” Muttaqi said.

He emphasized that rebuilding a country that has been in crisis for more than four decades is a difficult and time-consuming task, but the Islamic Emirate has a strong will and no one should be influenced by the propaganda of the opponents of the Islamic system.

“Rebuilding this country that has suffered for 40 years takes time, but the important thing is that there is will. What is important is that the Afghan economy is standing on its own feet and relying on its own resources. Three and a half years ago, Afghanistan was self-sufficient in 38 items, now it is self-sufficient in 140 items. This is great progress,” he said.

Regarding foreign relations, Muttaqi noted that currently, the Islamic Emirate is in control of 41 diplomatic missions, and that various countries are sending delegations to Afghanistan.