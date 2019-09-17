Afghan Football Club Zhob wins All Pakistan football tournament

RafiullahMandokhail

KILLA SAIFULLAH: Afghan football club Zhob defeated AKFC football club Quetta and won All Pakistan Football tournament here. The final match was played at NawabBangul Khan Jogezai stadium KillaSaifullah – surrounded by dry mountains, where thousands of spectators, supporters football fans from KillaSaifullah, Zhob, Loralai and Muslimbagh attended the final match.

Afghan club Zhob defeated AKFC club Quetta by two goals. A big crowd enjoyed the thrilling encounter between the two rival teams from the neighboring districts. Football teams including from Miranshah North Waziristan, Jacobabad Sindh, Zhob and Loralai participated in the tournament.

Man of the match from the Afghan club team Sheikh Mehboob Shah Mandokhail scored two goals during the final match, while the rival team scored one goal.

NawabzadaSabir Khan Jogezai, who was the chief guest, distributed trophies among the winning and runner-up teams. GulLalaSherani, Abdul SattarKakar and RasheedNasar accompanied the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, he said winning and losing were part of the game. The sports activities were extremely important for youth as it plays an important role in setting up a healthy society. The aim of the tournament was to promote football in the division and engage the youth in healthy activities where they can prove their mettle and play along football clubs from every nook and corner of the province.

“Sportsmen are the ambassadors of peace. It is need of the hour to motivate and encourage the young generation towards the playgrounds because through the sports a healthy society can be established.” He said.

Involving and encouraging the young generation in sports, will ensure a secure future, peace and development as the youth in Zhob division have budding talent that need to be flourished. He also thanked the organizers for holding the tournament.