Afghan forces arrest would-be suicide bomber

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan forces arrested a would-be suicide bomber during an operation in Taloqan city of Takhar province in the North-east.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement the NDS Special Forces arrested Rahmatullah alias Omar, son of Hamidullah in Taloqan city of Takhar.

The statement further added that the Taliban group had recruited Rahmatullah to its ranks a month ago.

Furthermore, the National Directorate of Security said Omar, a Taliban commander in charge of a group of 100 militants in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz trained Rahmatullah on how to conduct suicide attack.

The National Directorate of Security also added that Rahmatullah was looking to attack the elections site in Taloqan city. The Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far.(Khaama Press)