Afghan forces fighting international terrorism

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission Commander, Gen. John Nicholson has hailed the bravery of Afghan security forces and encouraged Taliban to accept the Afghan government’s offer and the Afghan people’s demands for peace, a statement from the RS said on Friday.

In his Ramadan message, Gen. Nicholson said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (NDSF) had been fighting for the defence of Afghanistan and peace.

“These brave men and women are the true heroes of your nation, who continue to sacrifice and put their lives on the line to protect you, your families, and to provide a prosperous and peaceful future,” he noted.

The US and NATO forces commander said Afghan forces not just fought for Afghanistan, but they were also fighting on behalf of all humanity, against international terrorism.

“In this holy month of Ramadan, we encourage all armed Taliban to accept the offer of Afghan president and join in peace talks, for a better future for their children and the noble people of this great nation,” he said.

“We, the coalition forces, greatly appreciate your hospitality, and we are fully committed to stand with you in our joint struggle for peace, prosperity, and freedom in Afghanistan. We are with you and we will stay with you,” vowed Nicholson.

On behalf of coalition nations, Nicholson congratulated the noble people of Afghanistan, Muslim communities and the peace loving Muslim nations around the world for the holy month of Ramadan. “We, the international community and coalition forces, wish you and your families a joyful and peaceful holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

