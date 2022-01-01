Afghan forces firing at Chaman border kills 1, hurt 15

CHAMAN (INP): Afghan border resorted to unprovoked firing on civilian population at Chaman border on Thursday, second time in a week, killing one person and injuring 15 others, Levies and hospital sources said.

The local administration started evacuation in border area after the clashes and an emergency was declared in DHQ Chaman.

MS DHQ Chaman, Dr Malik Achakzai said that 15 wounded people were shifted to hospital and 12 people with severe injuries were under treatment.

According to Levies officials, the Afghan forces fired multiple artillery rounds on the civilian population around the Boghra Road and Custom House areas. The Pakistani forces have given a befitting response to Afghan shelling, they added.

The deputy commissioner of Chaman shared that an emergency has been declared at the hospital, adding that the citizens have been asked to evacuate from Mall Road, Boghra Road bypass, and Border Road.

Authorities have said that the clashes broke out over the intervention of Afghan forces during the repair of the fence in the Sheikh Lal Muhammad sector of the border.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the second time in five days that the Afghan border forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire, using heavy weapons, at the civilian area in Balochistan’s Chaman city.

According to ISPR, six people were martyred and 17 others were injured in firing of Afghan forces last week. The Afghan border forces used artillery and mortar in the attack, the military’s media wing said.