Afghan forces foil deadly attack in Kabul city by defusing a car bomb

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Afghan security forces thwarted militants plot to carry out a deadly attack by detonating a car bomb in Kabul.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the security forces discovered the car bomb in Paghman district of Kabul.

Rahimi further added that the security forces defused the car bomb shortly after discovering it in Paghman district.

The anti-government armed militants including Taliban have not commented in this regard so far.

This comes less than 24 hours after the security forces shot and wounded a suicide bomber in Kabul city.

The suicide bomber was looking to target the sit-in protesters in Zanbaq Square of Kabul city on Wednesday evening.