Afghan forces hold exercise along Durand Line

KABUL (TOLOnews): Afghanistan’s army on Sunday conducted a military exercise in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province, near the Durand Line, the de facto border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a crossing that has witnessed clashes between the security and defense forces of both countries in recent years.

According to the Afghan Defense Ministry, on July 31 at least nine civilians were killed and 50 others were wounded in Pakistani forces artillery attacks on “residential areas” in Spin Boldak district.

Military tanks, helicopters and heavy and light weapons were used in the military exercise by the Afghan National Army forces, which was attended by the Chief of Army Staff Gen. Yasin Zia.

Gen. Zia pledged that Afghan forces are ready to thwart any threat against the people of Afghanistan.

“This time it was a military exercise so we can detect our problems… We are strengthening our strong areas and will work on our weak points to change them into strength. Some reports are exaggerated, but the shelling that is done to us, we have directed our forces that we will not leave our people alone,” he said.

A similar military exercise was conducted in Goshta district, Nangarhar, near the Durand Line on Friday. The district has faced many rocket attacks by Pakistani forces over the last few years.

“We say that we are still strong, and we will respond to Pakistan anytime as we have done in the past. We have defeated it 10 times and we will defeat it 100 times more. These forces are the lions of Afghanistan,” said Sharifullah, commander of 4th battalion of border forces.

“I am ready always to defend my country,” said Shaheen, an Afghan soldier.

“We are here at Spin Boldak near the Durand Line. We are always ready to defend our flag and our soil,” said Adil, an Afghan soldier.

A big number of Kandahar residents were seen in the area watching the military exercise.

“We can fight directly with Pakistan as we have trust in our forces,” said Naqibullah, a Kandahar resident.

“We have an army, we have an air force and we have ground forces… They are improving day-by-day,” said Mohammad Daud, a Kandahar resident.