Afghan forces launch large-scale operation in Kunduz: MoD

KABUL (TOLO News): Afghan security forces launched a large-scale clearing operation named “Pamir 110” in the northern province of Kunduz on Thursday to clear insurgents from the outskirts of Kunduz city, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

The operation was began on Wednesday night at approximately 10 pm Kabul time when Afghan forces approached Kunduz city from various directions, the statement said, adding “The forces were well-prepared for the operation.”

Gen. Nabiullah Mirzayi, with 217th Pamir Corps, has called on the people to cooperate with the security forces during the operation.

Afghan forces have launched military operations in Badakhshan, Takhar and Baghlan province and “cleared the majority of insurgents in many places,” according to MoD statement.